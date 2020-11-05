Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.06.

Shares of LH opened at $211.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $216.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 136,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 80.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 50,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $213,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

