L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $183.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.44.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.