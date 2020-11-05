Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kronos Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

KRON opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 95,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $1,814,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elena Ridloff bought 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 553,380 shares of company stock worth $10,514,220 in the last ninety days.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

