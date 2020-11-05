Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KRA. Loop Capital raised their target price on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Kraton from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of KRA stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $832.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.87. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Kraton will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 2.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraton by 83.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Kraton by 12.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

See Also: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.