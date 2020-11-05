Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $269.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $293.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

