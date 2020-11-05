Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

NYSE:APD opened at $289.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.99.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

