Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $294,000 Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOK opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $38.00.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

