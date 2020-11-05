Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,397 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,604,000. State Street Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,934 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,318,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,987,000 after acquiring an additional 952,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,778,000 after acquiring an additional 650,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

