Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,966 Shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $84.62 on Thursday. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

