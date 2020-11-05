Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,832 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 66,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 83,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 86,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

