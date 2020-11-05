Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 183,041 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,041 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 333,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 535,585 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 59,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,114,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

CIM stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

