Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 183,041 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,041 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIM. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 14,215.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

NYSE CIM opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.