Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,606 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

