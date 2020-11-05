Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 100.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $5,961,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.28.

VEEV stock opened at $284.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.38. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.06, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

