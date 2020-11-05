Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,587 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 12.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 202,304 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Energy Transfer by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,487,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 196,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.