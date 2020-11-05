Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLM. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1853 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.46%.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

