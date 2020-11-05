Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,935,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,823,000 after purchasing an additional 398,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,357,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,364,000 after purchasing an additional 429,153 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 125,493 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,700.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,071,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 889,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after buying an additional 106,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

