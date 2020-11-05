Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,217 Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche by 1,353.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHHBY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roche from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

