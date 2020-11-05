Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 731 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 651,392 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 833,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after buying an additional 279,846 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 724.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 177,892 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,120,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 129,808 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000.

NASDAQ FV opened at $35.66 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09.

