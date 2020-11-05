Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $315.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.