Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,039,384,000 after buying an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after buying an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

Shares of NOC opened at $315.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

