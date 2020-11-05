Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 409 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 777,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,512,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $46.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

