Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $549,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,733,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,385,480. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.72. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $113.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

