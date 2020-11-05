Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 184 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $236.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.13. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $239.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

