Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 176 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of IBB opened at $140.70 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $146.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.91.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.