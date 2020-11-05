Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AOK opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.