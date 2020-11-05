Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $402,000 Investment in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

