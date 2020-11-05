Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,341 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 4,253,850 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 916.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $6,145,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $5,527,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

