Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $441,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 106.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $85,861,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 741.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,029 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.14.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $233.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $243.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

