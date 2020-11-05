Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $322,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 34.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 187.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,677,000 after acquiring an additional 314,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

