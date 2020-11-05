Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

BRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $56,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. Konig sold 26,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $327,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.49.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

