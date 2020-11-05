Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

NYSE GLW opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 335.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

