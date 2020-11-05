Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jabodon PT Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 137,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 98,756 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,317 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

