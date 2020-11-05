Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGE opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.