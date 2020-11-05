Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $457,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,832.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 278.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $65.68 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.044 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.