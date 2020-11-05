Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VBR stock opened at $118.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

