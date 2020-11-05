Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $427,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 395,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after purchasing an additional 325,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after acquiring an additional 310,052 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Duke Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,555,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300,029 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 887,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,915,000 after acquiring an additional 272,144 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

