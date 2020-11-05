Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $422,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,729,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,043,000 after purchasing an additional 293,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,576,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,802,000 after purchasing an additional 408,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,592,000 after purchasing an additional 304,968 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,699,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,502 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

