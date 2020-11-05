Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $415,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.55.

Shares of WDAY opened at $215.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

