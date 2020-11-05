Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $400,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fortinet by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Fortinet by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 67,768 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,899,795 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $116.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average is $128.40. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

