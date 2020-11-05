Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DBD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.