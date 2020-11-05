Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $324,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,631 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 485,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 169.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 114,678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 29.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth about $449,000.

NYSEARCA:UOCT opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $26.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

