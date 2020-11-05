Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $322,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,616,000 after purchasing an additional 627,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after buying an additional 145,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,058,000 after buying an additional 702,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,398,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,623,000 after purchasing an additional 285,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Shares of F stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

