Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $312,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 82,433 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Benchmark downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

