Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.18. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

