Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,142,000 after buying an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $80.92 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.