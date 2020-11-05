Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $508.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.26.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.