Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 85,044.3% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,259,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 31,222,327 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 694.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,589,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,505,000.

SRLN stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

