Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75.

