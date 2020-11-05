Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Paul John Balson boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $84.62 on Thursday. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

